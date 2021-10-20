Is UP’s Kushinagar Airport a BJP Bid To Woo Both Dalits & Sri Lanka?

The inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Uttar Pradesh’s third international airport at the Buddhist pilgrimage spot of Kushinagar is an interesting ploy to gain an advantage both at home and abr oad.

Although Buddhists comprise barely a fraction of the total population of by far the most populous state in the country, the religion has particular symbolic value to the large and politically crucial Dalit segment in Uttar Pradesh, even if it has not chosen to convert. This is because the most revered figure among Dalits, Babasaheb Ambedkar, converted to Buddhism with a small band of chosen followers in 1956. Despite not being Buddhists themselves, the religion’s association with a Dalit icon, who is seen as the foremost leader who fought for their rights and enshrined them in the Indian Constitution, will have deep political significance, with just a few months left for the Assembly election in the state.