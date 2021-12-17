Is It Too Soon To Proclaim That India Is a ‘Eurasian Power’?

The third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue is scheduled to be held in Delhi on 18 and 19 December. The participants of the foreign ministers’ level Dialogue are the five Central Asia Republics (CAR)—Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, apart from India. It has also been reported that India is in the process of inviting all the five Central Asian top leaders together as chief guests for Republic Day 2022.

Afghanistan also attended the previous two meetings but will not do so on this occasion because the Taliban regime has, as yet, diplomatically not been recognised by any country. Besides, unlike the CARs, India withdrew its embassy personnel from its embassy in Kabul in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the city on 15 August.