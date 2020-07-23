Is India the New China? Economists Muse On College WhatsApp Group

Is India the New China?

I was startled to see this question pop up on my highly erudite St Stephen’s Class of Economics 1982 WhatsApp group. Perhaps a dear classmate was being sarcastic or playing a prank, because nobody has bothered with such trivia in over a decade now. Yes, I concede this was the hot question around 2008, when America was collapsing, China was scalding under debt, and India was charming with three years of back-to-back 9 percent real GDP growth. But then, America recovered, China steadied, and we lost our way in a quagmire of inflation/corruption – so the India/China question died a quick death.

Still, I curiously clicked on the link, and was transported to UBS’s latest Shifting Asia report which has tried to resurrect this long-forgotten enquiry. I was immediately tempted to share Ghalib’s immortal lines with the report’s foreign author: