International Human Rights Day: How Urdu Poets Spoke Against Injustice

In much the same way, Makhdoom Mohiuddin, the fiery poet from Hyderabad, made his declaration against those who murder justice and equality, in his nazm Chup Na Raho (Don’t Be Silent):

Jab talak dahr mein qatil ka nishaan baaqi hai

Tum mitaate hii chale jaao nishaan qatil ke

(Till even a trace of the murderer remains in the world

Keep removing every trace of the murderer from the world)

While the trigger for the above nazm was the brutal assassination of Patrice Lumumba, the first democratically elected Prime Minister of Congo in January 1961, it can be read over 50 years later as a rallying cry against any suppression of human rights. Just as these oft-recited lines by Sahir Ludhianvi, also written in a white heat over Lumumba’s execution, can today be disengaged from their time and circumstance and read as an anthem of resistance against all forms of zulm-o sitam (tyranny and injustice):

Zulm phir zulm hai badhta hai to mitt jaataa hai

Khuun phir khuun hai tapkegaa to jam jaaegaa

(Tyranny is but tyranny, when it grows, it is vanquished

Blood, however, is blood, if it spills, it will congeal)