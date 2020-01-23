On Int’l Education Day, Understanding Importance of Inclusivity

24 January is the International Day of Education, a day that celebrates one of the most important sectors within the development discourse. Education offers many opportunities, beginning with the simple yet crucial ability to read and write, which plays a vital role in the process of social progress and development. The universalisation of education across all countries, therefore, becomes imperative in order to empower all individuals with the right skills and knowledge.

In India, the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 came into effect on April 2010 and guaranteed all children between the age of 6-14 free and compulsory education.

The ‘Education Statistics at A Glance‘ report published by the Government of India highlights the successful Gross Enrolment Ratios (99 percent) at primary level education. However, everyone also acknowledges that the situation remains complex and that discrimination based on gender, class, location and economic status continues to pose challenges as the government and all stakeholders aspire to provide equitable access to education for all.