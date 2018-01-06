When Kepler Wessels Hit Kapil Dev With His Bat but Denied It

The facts of the controversial runout were quite different, though. Kirsten, the non-striker was prone to go for a walk as Kapil ran in, taking an illegal start. Kapil, noticing this, warned him –twice– and on the third occasion took the bails off. The umpire, following the rules of cricket, ruled Kirsten runout.

The SA team thought this was 'unfair' and against the 'spirit of the game.’ The Indian team thought this stand was rubbish because the so-called 'spirit' was violated when Kirsten, the non striker, despite repeated warnings, took an unfair start .

The runout triggered a series of unpleasant events with Kepler Wessels hitting Kapil on the ankle with his bat while taking a run. Initially this seemed a harmless incident which happens often as batsmen collide with the bowler. But during the tea interval, an incensed Kapil offered the team a different version of what actually transpired. He was absolutely convinced Kepler hit him on purpose and the incident was a deliberate, intentional act, not an accident made out by the SA team.

Naturally, tempers ran high as an outraged Indian dressing room demanded action. Following a quick discussion, it was decided that I, the team manager, would lodge a formal complaint with the ICC match referee. Based on Kapil's version of events, I wrote out a complaint and handed it to Clive Lloyd who looked at it as if it was a live bomb.

As it turned out, it was because deliberate physical assault or violence on the cricket field, was, by law, a serious matter. Also, this was not a frivolous charge by anyone against a nobody – this came from Kapil Dev, a high profile star, against the captain of a national team. Apart from the cricket context of the incident, this was a juicy media story worthy of space on the front page.

That evening, in the post play press conference, the media centre was understandably packed. When asked about the developments, the runout and the subsequent incident, I put out the Indian team's position about Wessel's deliberate act and the official complaint to the match referee.

This ruffled my friend Ali Bacher, head of Cricket South Africa, who thought it was inappropriate to prejudge the case and urged restraint in the matter. I understood Ali's concern, the last thing he wanted was controversy or negative publicity about the tour. Ali had worked incredibly hard to put this tour together and the Indian team's visit was to have deep impact on the future direction of cricket, and the overall sport, in SA. He feared this controversy could possibly undo the good work done.