India-US Defence Ties: Will Jaishankar, Blinken Set Precedent For the World?

There’s plenty in the media these days to keep Indians puffed up with pride, even if sometimes misplaced. But Foreign Minister(FM) Jaishankar’s conduct on the international stage is at the forefront in contributing to this sense of India having ‘arrived’, and deserving of a place in the world. Much of this is due to the virtuosity of the Foreign minister himself. The rest is, due to a mix of circumstances and shrewd politics. That is mostly evident in the recent visit of the FM to the United States and his reception there.

Enough has already been said on his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), where he made the serious point of a global shortage of fuel, food and fertilisers due to the Ukraine war, stood firmly equidistant in that conflict, and called out China for its politicisation of terrorism when it refused to sanction and acknowledge terrorists in Pakistan.