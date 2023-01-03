'India’s Scholarly Soldier Jaswant Singh Was One of Us' : A General Recalls

Jaswant writes evocatively in his charmingly delightful travelogue, Travels to Transoxiana, “I was born in a land, and in a period which have vanished, having been compressed unnaturally in space and time by circumstance by the assault of that unrelenting invader— ‘the new’. The ‘land’ got ‘lost’ because it was bewildered by this attack of the ‘new’; we were totally uncomprehending of the challenge of those times and had no adequate response to it. In the process, we became so much poorer – ethically, culturally and emotionally."

Eerily, his prophetic words could be exactly superimposed to explain the alien strain of politics within his own partisan persuasion, that were so much at odds with the civilisational mellifluousness of a Jaswant or an Atal Bihari Vajpayee, men of letters and immense grace. The party had changed unrecognisably and couldn’t be a part of this ‘new’.

Like his personal style and subsequent politics, his last fight was one with immense valour and silent dignity that had distinguished him through the rough and tumble of politics. Finally, the old warrior’s heart had had enough, and he gave in, and the last of the chivalrous knights made his way to his Valhalla where all warriors ultimately go – his life was best epitomised by the title of his book ‘A Call to Honour: In service of Emergent India’.

The old MacArthurism that ‘Soldiers don’t die, they only fade away’ may be wholly untrue for Jaswant – from the unforgiving desert winds of the Thar Desert to those like self in the ‘Uniform’ who had the privilege to serve with him, to even the magnificent steeds that he loved so much, he simply refuses to fade away. Sleep well Sir – you fought well, and just, always.

