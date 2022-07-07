India’s Post-Truth Phase: Why a Free Digital Space Is a Threat to the Govt

Answers to a previously banal question, “are all Indians equal?”, may reveal astounding replies today that reflect the hate that is allowed to flow freely.

In the most recent example, the party in power, the police and WhatsApp forwards, along with portions of a Supreme Court order, have come together in the treatment being accorded to Gujarat riots. All mentions of the riots in 2002, which happened under Narendra Modi’s watch, have been taken off school history textbooks. Fearless activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad, whose organisation had managed to secure a record 120 convictions in 68 cases for the Gujarat violence, has been arrested. These actions will go on to decide what will be read as the history of modern India in the future. The scrubbing of information and criminalising those who tell another story is critical for the post-truth world to flourish.