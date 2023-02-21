India's Nutrition Crisis: Can Govt's Millets Scheme Help Farmers & Boost Health?

It would have been wise to address the historical significance of India's agricultural system and its modern relevance to science. During colonialism, a significant amount of work was done to refute the scientific validity and usefulness of the practice. However, production and preservation were only prioritised after the country gained independence.

An examination of the available evidence and research materials, demonstrates that there has always been a supply of food grains in the agricultural system of our nation, which is accomplished by utilising practices that are native to the area, and that our country has always been involved in the production of foods that are of high quality.

The British government's economic and coercive policies led to several famines and food shortages in India, even though India has always been capable of producing its food on its own. Even during the height of the so-called "Green Revolution," financial and technical assistance was restricted to cultivating staple crops like wheat and rice. Consequently, the highly advantageous and nutrient-dense coarse grains started to disappear from the diets of the people in our country.

The prevalence of undernutrition in children, adolescent girls and women of reproductive age is a public health concern in India. The findings from the National Family Health Surveys (NFHS) and the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) documented the high prevalence of malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency in India's children, adolescents, and women.

The recently concluded NFHS-5 results show how the prevalence of stunting, wasting, and being underweight in children and five remain high and marked only a marginal decline over five years. Currently, more than 35% of children are stunted, 19.3% are wasted, and 32.5% are underweight in the country, which is more than even the rate of many underdeveloped economies in the world.