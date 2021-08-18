Indian Fantasy Sports Platforms: Why Regulatory Clarity is the Need of the Hour

Humans progressed over millennia through major disruptions and discoveries that resulted in large steps forward for humanity. The latest in this line of innovation is the exponential rise of technology.

Over the past few decades, its dynamic nature has disrupted traditional industries. Towards this, it is essential for policymakers to act in a forward-looking manner, understanding the new business models and how they are driving growth.

Regulation provides clarity, helps the market grow and creates standardisation, while also establishing redressal mechanisms. Deployed coherently and optimally, these frameworks help unlock the economic potential of a nascent sector to shape the industry.