CAA & NRC: Do Intolerance & Social Divide Affect Economic Growth?

What happened more than a hundred years ago in erstwhile Prussia holds a great deal of relevance even today. This is why former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote not very long ago that “there is a profound fear and distrust among people who act as agents of economic growth. When there is such distrust, it adversely impacts economic transactions within a society. When transactions among people and institutions are negatively impacted, it leads to a slowdown of economic activity and eventually, stagnation. This perilous state of fear, distrust and lack of confidence among citizens is a fundamental reason for our sharp economic slowdown.”

Shouldn’t we be listening to the sane voice of a former prime minister who has been known for his erudition and calm demeanour?

The choice before us is very clear. We can either go down the path of conflict and lead our economy to the ICU, or else let the voices of consensus and conciliation prevail. The health and wealth of the nation will depend on the kind of choice we eventually make.