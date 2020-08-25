Why Modi Govt Must Reorient Economy To A Mass Consumption Market

I once had a friend who was a very nice guy, but had a face that could shatter many a mirror. Yet, he only wanted to marry a beauty queen. His friends and family tried to reason with him, but he refused to budge from his resolute search for a pulchritudinous partner. As predicted by his well-wishers, he has ended up in his late-40s as a balding bachelor. All because he didn’t lower his expectations.

The exact opposite has happened to Zee Entertainment Ltd (ZEEL) in the first quarter of this fiscal. Its profits plunged 94 percent compared to 2019, but on the same day, its stock price jumped 13 percent. That's because investors had already lowered their expectations about what the company could have earned during the lockdown. The consensus view about ZEEL’s revenues was that it would go down by over 50 percent, but it actually dropped just 35 percent. So, even though ZEEL had one of its worst ever quarters, it still beat what Dalal Street had expected.