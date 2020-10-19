Navratri Sales, Festival Offers Are Here. Will They Help Economy?

The government will pay it for anyone who has taken a loan up to Rs 2 crore, and not been able to pay EMIs on time. Government employees will be able to encash their leave travel allowance, as long as they spend three times the amount on buying goods that attract a 12 percent GST. This might not be good news for everyone, but it will definitely count as money for jam for those who were already planning to make big-ticket purchases.

The biggest economic peace-move made by the Modi Sarkar is the one on GST. After refusing to budge for several weeks, the Centre has now agreed to borrow Rs.1.1 lakh crore on behalf of states, to make up for the shortfall in GST compensation. This will ensure that the entire debt can be raised at a single rate of interest, and given that the central government has much more heft in the credit market, the loan itself is likely to be cheaper.