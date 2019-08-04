Is Nirmala Sitharaman Bearing Brunt of Male Predecessors’ Errors?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman can be critiqued on several counts. She has introduced new rules for entry into North Block that are disrupting meetings that had so far taken place on terms and timings mutually agreeable to journalists and the bureaucrats of the Ministry.

Making history, she decided – or agreed – to omit from her maiden budget speech the numbers, or the budgeting, relegating the meat of the exercise to the fine print. The exclusion immediately sharpened public focus on the large shortfall in tax collections, winning her no brownie points.

Many of her statements – such as on IAS officer S.C. Garg’s (the former Finance Secretary who was transferred to the Power Ministry in a large bureaucratic rejig) application for voluntary retirement – have ended up adding to the confusion, rather than clarity.