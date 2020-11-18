Can Indian Cities Become ‘15 Minute Cities’ Post-COVID?

The COVID-19 crisis has decimated urban economies across the country. Local and state governments are facing a huge revenue crisis, as small businesses are closing down, the economy is drying up, local taxes are facing shortfall, and unemployment rates are surging, belling up the inevitability of a future crisis.

These problems add to the list of already existing ones for our Indian cities, like urban air pollution going off the charts, and contributing to over a million deaths every year. However, our cities are engines of recovery, and building them today to be resilient, could be the best way to mitigate the economic and social fallouts of any future crisis.