Army’s Dignity & Soldiering Can’t Be Sacrificed At ‘Altar Of TRPs’

India’s Constitution grants the authority to its armed forces to bear weapons of destruction and undertake violence on behalf of the State, as the institution is freighted with unmatched responsibility, sensitivity and unflinching trust.

This onerous privilege of defending the nation has been earned by the institution’s timeless and uncompromising codes, values, ethos, and in retaining prudence in pursuance of such a special position in national consciousness. The institution internalises and upholds that dignity by constantly invoking and beseeching the primacy of izzat (honour), above all.

This heightened sense of izzat frequently takes the soldier to go ‘beyond the call of duty and pay the ultimate price’. It is a very heavy burden of an ‘unlimited liability’ in the becoming of a soldier or an officer, that produces the classical ‘officer and a gentleman/lady’, with the behavioural aspect as the inviolable component of that template.