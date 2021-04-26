India’s ‘Atmanirbhar’ States: Things Fall Apart, Centre Can’t Hold

PM Modi, in his address to the nation on 20 April 2021, had told the states to consider lockdown as only a last resort, in their efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Union Home Minister, in an interview, had already clarified that decision — that is, the onus to go for lockdown or not would lie with the states.

The states, naturally, were in a fix over the PM’s advice, as, in many cases, lockdown seemed to be the only way out, and not really a matter of choice — as COVID cases and death toll continued to climb.