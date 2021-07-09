India-Russia Relationship: Putin's Concerns With QUAD Impact Ties

Given the unmistakable underpinning of Sino-wariness that besets and ‘binds’ QUAD, Putin accepted that there were ‘some issues related to India-China relations’ but was clearly more concerned with the larger dynamics - ‘but it is important that no other extra-regional power is interfering with that’ – the finger was unequivocally pointed at his bête noire, the United States.

The warrior from the Cold War-era and its binaries, excels in the disruptive narrative. The authoritarian who has ‘reset’ his Presidential term to outlast fellow-journeyman Joseph Stalin’s reign - with potential leadership till 2036 - has ironed his own legitimacy by invoking conspirators ‘from across the oceans’ (read, USA) – who in Putin’s world and spiel - demonise and deny Russia its rightful destiny!

In such a Putinesque narrative, all foreign acts entailing the United States are ‘forced impositions’ under the cover of ‘democracy’ like the Middle East or even the ‘colour revolutions’ in its backyard of former USSR breakaway states.

The purported phraseology of the QUAD spirit besetting the Indo-Pacific realm - ‘we strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion’ - fits the wariness of Putin’s algebra. Intrinsically, the idea of QUAD as the ‘Asian NATO’ perpetuates the sense of claustrophobic suffocation by the ‘closing-in’ of the forces ‘from across the oceans’, that got accelerated post the fall of the Berlin Wall, as the NATO wall started inching closer to Russia.