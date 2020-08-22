India-Pak Relations And Global Diplomacy of Attire & Appearance

Now why should a moustache become so? It was neither too long nor too short. It was simply nondescript. In any other country it would not have attracted attention. But not so in South Korea. There, it offended people.

It reminded them of the kind of moustache sported by Japanese military leaders who had brutally ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945. And Harris’s mother is Japanese. That added to the association in many minds. Bizarre, but true!