India & Kaali: Do We Understand Her Fluidity & Syncretism?

Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekali faced a tsunami of outrage recently when she put out a poster of her film Kaali, which showed an actress dressed as the goddess smoking a cigarette. Soon after, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra sparked an almighty controversy when she said that the Kaali that is worshipped in Bengal accepts alcohol and meat.

A few weeks later, the fearsome Hindu goddess of darkness and destruction was at the centre of yet another furore: in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, enraged activists of the Hindu fundamentalist group Bajrang Dal burnt copies of The Week, because the magazine had published a picture of an 18th-century Kangra painting of Kali, which they found offensive. The illustration, which was carried alongside a column on the goddess by economist Bibek Debroy, depicts her in her traditional form, although Shiva, her consort, who lies supine at her feet, is represented in a more explicit fashion.