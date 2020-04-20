In Post-COVID Fight, Delhi Must Join Hands With Europe. Here’s Why

There are several reasons for this, beyond the immediate logic of representing countries with big populations (the EU as a club is now around 450 million people, a third of India), who are still believers in democracy in a time when this model of government is being put to test.

Although it would be a big mistake to believe that every country can find its own way out of the crisis, this is still a perfectly plausible course of action. Unfortunately, there aren’t many major players willing to lead a global effort to mitigate the economic, social, and human effects of the pandemic. The US remains committed to its ‘America First’ philosophy and China, despite its attempts to counter any negative image it has gained due to the management of the crisis, cannot escape a certain international backlash – we already see some countries and companies moving production out of China, and will witness in the months to come an attempt to reduce dependence of Chinese goods and services.

Some countries will have to step up and assume leadership for how the world will look like in the aftermath of the pandemic.