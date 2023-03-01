India & Disinformation: Fact-Checkers Must Feel Free To Speak Truth to Power

It is calculated that the previous US President Donald Trump made 30,573 false or misleading claims over his four years of Presidential tenure. It was a calibrated escalation from an average of 21 untruths daily that shockingly jumped to 503 falsities on the last date before his desperate attempt to get re-elected.

Yet with such a robust and thriving ecosystem of fact-checking of political rhetoric and claims, Donald Trump's popular vote percentage increased from 46.1% in 2016 to 46.8% in 2020, despite just losing. In short, lies sell.

The power of untruths when it came to electoral relevance can be gauged from the fact that the US is ranked 20th in the world for education level for the total population versus 134th-ranked India (60% more than India).