RSS Chief May Seem Naive On China – But We Must Take Him Seriously

Those who have followed the RSS’s vision, know that the Sangh does not think of short-term politics. Its strategies and tactics are all directed towards the longue durée. So, it would be naïve to think that Bhagwat believes India can overtake China overnight. He too knows well that China has built its might and influence over four decades now.

Just compare our economies. The best way to do this is to look at each country’s GDP in ‘Purchasing Power Parity’ (PPP) dollars, since that will give us a sense of the total amount of goods and services that each country can buy at their GDP level.