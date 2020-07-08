Is Indian Air Force Ready To Ward Off China’s PLAAF In Northeast?

If India and China were to go to a full-fledged war, a rather long shot under present circumstances, India’s northeastern sector would definitely be in for some hardcore action. China’s old claim on parts of Arunachal Pradesh would be the driving factor towards the continuance of hostilities in this sector.

Given the geography of the area, it would mainly be a mountainous warfare with the armies at it ‘tooth for nail’. The air forces, given the impermanent nature of their action and effect thereof, would largely be fighting a supporting role – softening up the enemy, cutting the supply lines, denying enemy fighters the chance to attack, and pounding the enemy army in the tactical battlefield area (TBA).