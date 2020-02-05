Will Modi Govt Succeed in Nabbing Indian ‘Tax Nomads’?

In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes. The ‘tax nomads’, or ‘stateless persons’, as the Indian Tax Department calls them, would not agree. They avoid paying taxes in any country.

There are two generally used systems for taxing income: territorial-based and residence-based.

In a territorial-based taxation system, countries such as Singapore tax individuals only on income from sources inside the country’s borders. Under residence-based taxation, countries like India tax their residents on all income earned from both local and foreign sources. For non-residents in these countries, only income earned locally is taxed.