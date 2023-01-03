In 2023, Can India Go Past Demonetisation Blues & Focus on Real Economic Issues?

The Supreme Court (SC) has, by a majority of 4:1, upheld the constitutionality and legality of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes ordered by the Central government on 8 November 2016, which had divested about Rs 15.4 lakh crore of currency (more than 85% of bank notes in circulation at that time) its legal tender status.

The demonetisation decision had led to considerable controversy. Besides questioning the legality of the measure, there were several important economic, social, security, and political questions as well.

All the 58 petitions filed to question demonetisation, pending for hearing and decision for more than five years, stands disposed of today. The judgment is definitely the last word on the legality and constitutionality of the demonetisation.