How India's Gorgeous Monsoon Gets a Poetic Drape in Gulzar's Words

Influenced by ancient and medieval texts and a vast and varied tradition of rain-related poetry, Urdu and Hindi writers continue to write of the magic of the rains. If Harivansh Rai Bachhan and Suryakant Tripathi Nirala speak of the drama of massed clouds and rumbling thunder Intizar Husain evokes the tremulous beauty of freshly-bathed trees and a life that was once more attuned to the seasons: the songs and rituals, mostly among women, of cooking pakwan, singing kajri and saawani.

However, for me nothing evokes the magic of the monsoon quite like Gulzar sahab in his uniquely individualistic manner. In the vast corpus of his non-film poetry, there is an astonishing variety of poems evoking the rains in their many moods and his contrarian view of it.