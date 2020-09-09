How Trump’s Law & Order Campaign Relies on Anti-Immigrant Politics

The Republican Party made it clear in its national convention that it intends to make restoring “law and order” central to this fall’s presidential campaign.

As he did when he first ran in 2016, President Donald Trump highlighted law and order in his 2020 acceptance speech.

“Your vote,” Trump said, “will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans and whether … we will defend the American way of life or allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it.”

For a student of the politics of law and order, the president’s rhetoric is familiar. It builds on, and borrows from, a strand of thinking running back to the early years of the republic.