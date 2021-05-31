Hospitality Industry Sinks: Woes of Restaurants, Hotels Amid COVID

Like many chefs in the country, Rishabh Singh, a young restaurateur and chef-owner at Shakahari’s in Ahmedabad, tied up with Just 100 Foundation to provide packaged meals for migrant workers. Not only did he do his best to keep everyone in his restaurant employed, but also used his kitchen as the ultimate resource to fight the pandemic.

The selfless nature of many such small chefs and restaurateurs to give back to the community has largely gone unnoticed. But chefs like Singh inspire us to explore a dimension of hospitality that is driven by intention and purpose.

The opening of restaurants and hotels in other countries indicates a direct relationship between vaccinations and demand recovery within the industry. However, with less than 4 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated, the road seems very uncertain for the industry. It has demystified a common industry belief: people will never stop eating out.