Settling ‘Honour’ Issues in Italy, Good Old Pakistan Style

Saman’s parents suddenly returned to Pakistan due to an alleged bereavement and the rest of her family disappeared. There's a video showing her father, uncles, and a cousin dragging a big plastic bag and a couple of shovels. Her brother, found living with relatives in a nearby village, says she has been killed by the family.

Hina had the same destiny years ago: she wanted to be Italian, like Saman. Wanted to study, to be free to choose her life and her life-partner. She was killed by her parents near Brescia.

Like Sana who, from Brescia, was taken back to Pakistan by her parents under the pretext of a family wedding and slaughtered by her father and brother.

Farah was luckier. She was an Italian citizen and could be rescued in Karachi by the Italian Consulate. But only after the family had already killed the baby she was expecting by her Italian boyfriend. They were trying to force her into a marriage.

Memoona was lucky, too, because she was rescued by her teachers and brought back to Italy after being beaten black and blue.

Nosheen too, in Modena, is still alive. But she was almost beaten to death by her brother, while her father was killing the mother with a rock.

This list, unfortunately, might be much longer because these are only the cases that end up on national media.