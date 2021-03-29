The Colourful Greyness: Holi, A Part of Sufi Culture & Literature

The Qawwali is an ode to, like Qawwalis usually are, numerous Sufi giants - Baba Farid, Moiunddin Chisti, etc, and in particular to Nizamuddin Auliya. It can be said to be a hori (the loose sub-genre of songs related to/sung during the festival Holi) and belongs to the category of poems that use three languages - Urdu, Punjabi and Braj Bhasha.

Interestingly, the languages fade into each other effortlessly and without the perception of any abrupt disconnection. The chorus of the recital is “Ganj Shakar ke Laal Nizamuddin, Chist nagar mein phaag rachayo,” that translates to “Nizamuddin, the beloved of Ganj Shakar plays Holi in the land of the Chistis”.

It is evident by the chorus that the Qawwali pulls us into the love of Holi of Nizamuddin Auliya. Aligning with the spirit of the occasion, it playfully describes the flirtations, removing the beloved's veil, and colouring her/him, not to forget the use of the festival weaponry, the pichkari (water-gun).

Needless to say, this Qawwali, true to its style, is androgynous, where a male Qawwal projects himself as a doting female beloved of great Sufi saints, in sharp contrast to most modern styles that adhere to and promote gender differentiation and segregation.

The Ustad lends an exceptional grace to this practice by the use of his charming 'adaa' - a unique intermix of expressions, voice and gestures - which is quite delightful to watch, especially the lines, “Bindiya lagaaun kabhi jhoomar sajaaun, Khwaja Moinuddin ke vaari vaari jaun” (I try to adorn myself with bindi and head jewelry in devotion to Saint Moinuddin)“ and “Khwaja Nizamuddin chatur khiladi, baiyaan padak mora ghungtaa uthaayo (Saint Nizamuddin is a sly trickster, lifted my veil after holding my wrist)“.

One of the most beautiful expressions of love in literature is the analogy of colour and applying colour (rang and rangna) to eternal devotion and affection, and the qawwali expresses the feeling as “Rang daaro, mohe madva pilaayo/ apne rangeele ki Bedam vaali, jis mohe laal gulab banayo (applied colour and intoxicated me/ the Bedam one of my colourful made a red rose of me)“.