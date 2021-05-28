Right to Breathe Oxygen Didn’t Come Easy – Workers Fought For It

It was advised that as many as thirty sittings would be a cure to every disease known by the mid-nineteenth century medical professionals. While contemporary doctors often condemned the treatments as pretentious and fraudulent, in the nineteenth century, theories of public health often associated health with vapour present in the air.

The dark, enclosed spaces, the working class ghettoes, the smaller rooms of the urban poor – according to nineteenth century public health experts – were said to contain miasma or noxious vapour which could spread diseases.

In the absence of epidemiology, noxious vapour was also seen to be a major factor behind the spread of plagues and smallpox epidemics. Keeping in mind the prevalent theories of the day, it is not surprising that breathable ‘pure’ air fascinated the rich who often fled the polluted, congested cities to the countryside to recuperate.