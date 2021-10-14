Heavy Focus on UP May Cost the Congress States It Can Actually Win

Priyanka Gandhi launched the Congress party’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a “Kisan Nyay Rally” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi. She launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of 'shielding' Union Minister of State Ajay Misra and his son Ashish Misra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Continuing with the party’s soft Hindutva approach, Priyanka invoked Goddess Durga in her speech and urged the audience to chant “Jai Mata Di”. In a bid to outdo Narendra Modi, who fasts during this festival, she added, “I am on fast and I will start my speech with the ‘stuti’ (prayer) of Maa.”

However, in this bid, the party in a way has been forced to play on the tailor-made pitch of BJP.