Temple-Mosque Conflict Likely to Continue Shaping National Agenda

Even sections among Muslims, who unenthusiastically and at considerable risk to their standing within the community had accepted the verdict in the hope that the construction of the Ram temple would mark an end to the decades-old campaign for restoration of Hindu places of worship. They are likely to face increased isolation within their community.

Those who had taken a step backward on Ayodhya while shedding assertiveness, and backed the acceptance of the alternate site on the outskirts of the temple-town to build an alternate mosque, will henceforth have self-doubts over their past prudence.

The latest legal development gives rise to fears that all allusions to put the past behind us, were but smokescreens and that the temple-mosque conflict shall continue shaping national agenda, albeit in new avatars.

It is worth recalling that since the mid-1980s when the Vishwa Hindu Parishad launched the nationwide campaign for a Ram temple at the site of the Babri Masjid, various leaders claimed that thousands of Hindu shrines were destroyed by Muslim rulers and these had to be 'restored' to Hindus.

The removal of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura has been on the formal charter of Hindu nationalist organisations since 1949.

After the Varanasi court's directive, the long-raised slogan in the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation echoes once again: yeh to bus jhanki hai, Mathura-Kashi baaki hai (this is merely a trailer, the battle for Mathura and Kashi are yet to be waged). But, several others among the agitators were not even satisfied with just these three shrines.