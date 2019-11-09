Why Guru Nanak Is Important to Both India and Pakistan

Well, the controversy is, and this is one of the parts of ‘myth-making’ that one can’t really substantiate, because Muslims also respected Guru Nanak a lot. People in India don’t know how Guru Nanak is revered in Pakistan. I have been to Pakistan twice and I was myself amazed by the reverence Guru Nanak has among the ordinary people. If you allow me, I’ll give you little example of that. When I went to see Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, the driver who had taken me there, he also went with me, and he prayed in the gurudwara. And when we came out, he spoke to me in Punjabi. I’ll tell you in a little Hindi-Urdu mixture. Translated: He said “Sahib, you have done a great thing by bringing me here. I am very grateful to you.” To this I said, “I should be grateful to you, that you brought me here.” The driver said, “No, let me tell you that my village is about 20-25 miles from here, and my mother used to say, ‘I have to go pay my respects at Nankana Sahib, you take me.’ Then, I couldn’t take her. When she was on her deathbed, she told me, ‘Now that I am about to go… you didn’t take me, but you must once to pay your respects.’ But I still didn’t manage to visit the shrine. Today, because of you, my mother’s wish has been fulfilled. My heart is content.” I was amazed to see the extent of Guru Nanak’s influence upon common people. And many people think he (Guru Nanak) is one of the Hindu avatars of Vishnu. And so, when he (Nanak) died, there was a controversy, whether he should be cremated or buried. And Muslims claimed he’s their guru, and then the story goes that the chaddar was thrown onto his body and the next day, when the chaddar was lifted up, there were only flowers. The body had ‘flown away’. So then they (Hindus & Muslims) divided the flowers equally. The Muslims buried the flowers, and the Hindus cremated the flowers. But it’s one of those stories. I think there’s a similar story about Sant Kabir. What it illustrates is that Guru Nanak was commonly accepted by the entire population of Punjab as a great spiritual thinker.