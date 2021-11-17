Location, Geofencing: How Tech Can Help Cut Undertrial Incarceration

Dear Reader,

The Indian criminal justice system is plagued by apathy, indifference and indeed, injustice. The Quint's Special Project, India's Criminal (In)justice System, is our effort to bring you stories to ensure that the many everyday tragedies of this system do not remain mere statistics. Please support us by making a contribution today.

Regards,

The Quint

While the debate about the non-consensual and alleged intrusive (ab)use of Pegasus is keeping the judiciary, executive and activists engaged, we conveniently turn a blind eye to a similar kind of invasion by other applications available on both iOS and Android platforms. Apple, Google, Facebook-Meta, Microsoft, and numerous others are equally intrusive.