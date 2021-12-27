Govt’s Impractical Surrogacy Law Is an Ordeal for Both Couples & Singles

The Government of India proposed and both houses of Parliament passed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2021, which was duly given its assent by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The hugely flawed Bill raises more questions and causes more alarm and disquiet than it hopes to solve.

The major clauses of the law lack common sense and are set in an ideal world, which does not exist. This law makes it enormously difficult – or even impossible – for genuinely distressed singles, divorced, unmarried and married couples to have children, in one single stroke.