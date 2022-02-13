Goa Elections: Why Are Both BJP & Congress Facing Loss of Credibility?

The Prime Minister’s fulsome praise for the relatively young Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, indicated that he would continue if the BJP wins. In 2017, Amit Shah, who was then the party president, had as good as given marching orders to the incumbent, Laxmikant Parsekar, in the course of a similar public rally. Parsekar is contesting his Mandrem seat as an independent this time.

Perhaps the BJP high command was already preparing to send Parrikar back as Chief Minister. Already since 2015, he apparently had little say in decision-making regarding India’s biggest defence deal, to purchase Rafale fighter jets.

The large crowd seated in the Mapusa ground to hear Modi on the second-last day of campaigning was quiet for the most part. It is tough to read silences, but if the BJP wins Goa, it will be for development more than Hindutva.