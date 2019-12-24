German Student’s Case May Have Ripple Effect on Indian Kids Abroad

The Foreigners Act 1946, which is a pre-Independence law, empowers the central government to pass orders to provide for regulating the presence of foreigners in India.

Sections 3(vi) and 3(vii) of the Act specify that orders can be made for “prohibiting him from association with persons of a prescribed or specified description” and “prohibiting him from engaging in activities of a prescribed or specified description.”

The language of the section is very clear to the extent that any prohibition on association or activity can only be for something which is of a ‘prescribed or specified description.’ What it means is that such a prohibition must be explicit in nature, and not something vague or to be left up to mischievous interpretation.

The ‘orders’ referred to in the provision are to be made under the Foreigners Order, 1948, which provides that the authority may by order in writing direct that certain conditions may be imposed on a foreigner in respect of association with any person or class of persons specified in the order.



Therefore, even the subordinate legislation provides for a specific order in writing for the purpose of imposing any restriction on association. Since, the Foreigners Order is subordinate to the Foreigners Act, no order can go beyond what the main Act empowers the central government to do.