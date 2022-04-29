Future-Reliance Deal: IBC, or ‘Indian Babudom Code’, Is Bureaucracy Repackaged

A plaintive Bob Dylan song played in my head a few days ago in the glitzy DLF Mall of India in Noida as I walked past what once used to be a milling, robust, aromatic outlet for Cafe Coffee Day. The Dylan sang goes:

Come gather 'round friends and I'll tell you a tale

Of when the red iron pits ran a-plenty

But the cardboard-filled windows and old men on the benches

Tell you now that the whole town is empty

The Dylan song, made famous by Joan Baez’s eerie, mournful voice, was about a mining town fallen on bad days. I had to peep through the dark spaces of the empty place to see the legendary red Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) logo on the furniture of the closed cafe. Just a few feet away, a Costa Coffee outlet was doing brisk business.