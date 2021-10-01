From Gulzar to Wahidi, Here’s How Gandhi Is Still Alive in Urdu Poetry

And now, for a search for some answers as to why Gandhi remains relevant in a world that has changed dramatically, and not for the better, since he lived and worked. What is the reason for his enduring appeal? Charkh Chinoiti offers some clues:

Bapu ne har insan ko insan samjha

Bahbudi-e-har-fard ko iman samjha

Injeel ko Quran ko aur Gita ko

Seene se lagaya unhen yaksan samjha

(Bapu treated every human being as a human

Regarded the welfare of every individual as his faith

Be it the Bible, or the Quran or the Gita

He embraced them to his bosom as equal)

Abrar Kiratpuri, better known as a poet of the hamd and naat, writes a lovely short poem telling us why we should remember this rahbar, guide/mentor, who showed us the way of desh-bhakti (patriotism):

Dosti ka sabaq de gaya

Mar ke javed vo ho gaya

(He has left a lesson of friendship

He has become undying after dying)