From Bhanwar Lal to Vishvendra, Meet the Who’s Who of Pilot Camp

As the slugfest between Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot rages on, politics in the desert state has turned into a sordid drama. From two central protagonists battling it out in full public glare to fancy dialogues and endless twists and turns in the plot, the Pilot-Gehlot saga has become a political potboiler that’s captivating the entire nation.

Interestingly, the high drama has also unveiled a supporting cast of intriguing characters, many rather unknown on the national stage. In particular, most people are curious about the rebel MLAs in the Pilot camp.