‘Found Heaven at Home’: Indian Man Who Returned From Pak Jail After 26 Years

“Everything is beyond recognition, including my own house. So much has changed,” said a bewildered Kuldeep Yadav, seated inside a living room in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Yadav returned home on 25 August, after over 31 years in Pakistan – of which 26 years he had spent inside a Pakistani jail. In fact, from 2013 to 2022, he was not in touch with his family back home in India at all.

Yadav was convicted of espionage charges by a Pakistani Army court in 1996. The 59-year-old was awarded life imprisonment and sent to the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore. Yadav said, “I was sent to Pakistan in 1991. I can’t tell you who sent me or why. In 1994, I was arrested by the Pakistani authorities and faced third-degree torture.”