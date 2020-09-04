Foreign Tablighis in India: Legal Route Only Way Out of Conundrum?

Tablighis from countries including Ghana, Djibouti, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Benin, Tanzania, and Brunei were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged violations of their tourist visas, violation of lockdown as well as spread of disease by attending the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in end of March and having stayed ‘secretly’ in masjids in different areas and offering prayers in violation of the nationwide lockdown imposed amid a pandemic. Six Indian nationals were also booked for providing shelter to the foreigners in mosques.

Initially quarantined, the foreign Tablighis were then sent to police custody and spent around 70 days behind bars and are still under police jurisdiction. In its ruling, the high court dismissed charges of visa violations and said that the Tablighi reform movement has always had international visitors who are free to travel within the country for religious programmes.

Advocate Jahagirdar argues that with its headquarters in Delhi, Tablighi work does not fall under missionary category in India. He adds they are not required to take approval of grant of missionary visas and can come and participate in religious congregations and visit religious places.

In the revised guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs issued in 2019, paragraph 15 titled ‘Restriction on engaging in tabligh activities’ states: “Foreign nationals granted any type of visa and OCI cardholders shall not be permitted to engage themselves in tabligh work. There will be no restriction in visiting religious places and attending normal religious activities like attending religious discourses.”