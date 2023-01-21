Foreign Investment in India: How They Are Driving Equity Market Trends

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) are entities that invest in the securities of another country such as a USA entity investing in India. The cash inflow and outflow of these investors can have a significant impact on the performance of the Indian stock market.

A positive cash inflow from FIIs generally indicates that these investors are bullish on the Indian market and are buying more securities. This can lead to an increase in demand for Indian stocks, which can push up stock prices and contribute to a bullish market. On the other hand, a negative cash inflow (or outflow) from FIIs can indicate that these investors are becoming more bearish on the Indian market and are selling their securities. This can lead to a decrease in demand for Indian stocks and push down stock prices, contributing to a bearish market.