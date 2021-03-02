Why India’s Response to Farmers’ Movement Is ‘Ageist’ & ‘Elitist’

It is now nearly five months, since the President of India signed three farm bills on 28 September 2020, converting them into acts. This has set off an unprecedented wave of farmer protests in India, which have endured even the long, harsh winter and longer, harsher pandemic.

The protests have grown to become a massive human rights movement, the likes of which India has a long and rich tradition of. It is from movements such as these that our independence from colonial occupation came, after all. We would like to, as certain people may say, keep “ghar ki baatein, ghar mein”, and preserve the sanctity and dignity of the massive, syncretic, bicker-some joint family that is the body demographic in India.