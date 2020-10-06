Will Modi’s Electoral Math Be Impacted By ‘Kheti Bachao’? Unlikely

Farmers are out on the streets. They appear to be seriously upset with the Modi Sarkar’s new farm bills. And Rahul Gandhi and the Congress feel this could be the big comeback opportunity the party has been waiting for. So, the Congress has launched a Kheti Bachao campaign across the country, to tap into the anger of farmers.

After all, there are roughly 11 crore farming families in India, with at least 30 crore votes. These are just the families who have at least one member fully employed in farming. If the farm bills affect the incomes of all those who depend on farming in some way or other, that number could double. If rural turnout remains what it was in 2019, that’s well over 40 crore votes.