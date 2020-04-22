Facebook is New Face of Jio? Mavericks Mark & Mukesh Come Together

What do Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg and Manu ji – my local grocer – have in common? They all believe in the power of WhatsApp. My grocer likes it because it saves him the trouble of writing down delivery orders – “Aap WhatsApp kar diya karo,” he told me sometime last year, “nahin to main bhool jaata hoon.”

He is not alone. My chemist takes orders via WhatsApp and sends me a photo of the bill so that I keep cash ready, when his delivery-boy comes with the medicines. My sabziwala, who is constantly indebted to me – not spiritually, but in terms of loans he takes – sends WhatsApp messages to update the balance left with him. The lockdown has made my entire network of shopkeepers even more WhatsApp-friendly.