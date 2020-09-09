Facebook Row: Why Joint Parliamentary Committee Probe May Not Help

In light of the Wall Street Journal report that Ms Ankhi Das, the head of Facebook’s public policy team in India, had opposed taking action against the Facebook accounts of BJP politicians who were uploading hate speech posts, and another report revealing that Das had allegedly claimed credit for ‘boosting’ Narendra Modi’s social media campaign in the run up to the 2014 elections, the opposition parties have demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged collusion between Facebook India and the BJP.

A JPC can be formed through the adoption of a motion for its appointment by either Houses of Parliament. The members are appointed based on the strength of political parties in Parliament, and given the BJP’s numbers, the chairperson of a JPC which may be appointed, will most likely be a member of the ruling party.

While a committee is empowered to summon people and documents, in connection to an investigation, the summons are usually issued at the direction of the chairperson.